A former Scott County correctional officer accused of breaking into a home has pleaded guilty as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

County authorities accused Kevin Michael Delveau, 32, of Davenport, of breaking into a home early on the morning of Oct. 18, 2022, in the 1100 block of East Columbia Avenue in Davenport. Once inside, he confronted an occupant of the home, police said, adding he was intoxicated at the time.

As a result of the allegations, Delveau faced charges of first-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault-first offense, according to Scott County court records. He additionally was accused of two counts of violating an order of protection.

On Monday, Delveau pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, records show. His plea was part of an agreement with the Scott County Attorney’s Office.

At the time of the incident in October, Delveau was a county correctional officer, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said. He had been with the county since 2018 but was on administrative leave after the case was opened against him.

Lane said Tuesday that Delveau’s county employment had since ended.

The domestic abuse charge, a misdemeanor, was filed as a separate case, court records state. It was not clear from court records on Tuesday whether that case was still active or had been resolved because of the plea.

Delveau was free on a $10,000 bond as of Tuesday, court records state, and his sentencing is scheduled for June 2.