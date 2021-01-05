Former Silvis mayor Joe Terronez remembered as man who fought for what he believed in

Joe Terronez, 91, was a man who not only knew history when he saw it, but a man who made some himself.

Terronez, the first Hispanic mayor in the state of Illinois, died Jan. 2 in the home he and his father built in Silvis in 1949.

The mayor of Silvis from 1989-93, he was noted for helping get Silvis' 2nd Street renamed to Hero Street USA for the eight men who lived there and gave their lives for their country. He also was instrumental in getting the street paved and the city park built — “Hero Street Memorial Park.” The hilly street had long been unpaved, and Terronez used political pressure to get it funded and done and serviced with water and sewer, despite hesitancy by city officials. For the longest time he would promote the street and the park, visiting schools and libraries.

One of 17 children and a father of eight, he was known for his upbeat attitude, too.

“Joe had an incredibly big heart and his smile totally demonstrated that,” said current Silvis mayor Matt Carter. “The biggest, warmest smile you could ever imagine. You could be having a bad day and you could run across Joe and he had that smile … it would turn your bad day into a good day.”

But he was more than just a nice and positive guy, Carter said.