Former Silvis mayor Joe Terronez remembered as man who fought for what he believed in

Joe Terronez, 91, was a man who not only knew history when he saw it, but a man who made some himself.
Terronez, the first Hispanic mayor in the state of Illinois, died Jan. 2 in the home he and his father built in Silvis in 1949.
The mayor of Silvis from 1989-93, he was noted for helping get Silvis' 2nd Street renamed to Hero Street USA for the eight men who lived there and gave their lives for their country. He also was instrumental in getting the street paved and the city park built — “Hero Street Memorial Park.” The hilly street had long been unpaved, and Terronez used political pressure to get it funded and done and serviced with water and sewer, despite hesitancy by city officials. For the longest time he would promote the street and the park, visiting schools and libraries.
One of 17 children and a father of eight, he was known for his upbeat attitude, too.
“Joe had an incredibly big heart and his smile totally demonstrated that,” said current Silvis mayor Matt Carter. “The biggest, warmest smile you could ever imagine. You could be having a bad day and you could run across Joe and he had that smile … it would turn your bad day into a good day.”
But he was more than just a nice and positive guy, Carter said.
“Joe was a self-made man; he was an honest guy,” Carter said. “He never stopped in fighting for what he believed in and that was what he did a lot for the Hispanic community, with sewer and water and paving Hero Street. In the day, he was a fighter.”
Terronez is also believed to be the last person in Silvis to be born in a railroad boxcar.
According to his obituary, he graduated from United Township High School in the late 1940s. He was employed by International Harvester Company in East Moline as a repairman and retired in 1984 after 33 years. He was also a union rep for the UAW. "He learned how to be an alderman by being a union rep," said Jim Nelson, Silvis City clerk. "He was very tenacious. He never gave up."
He was an honorary member of the Mexican American Veterans Association (MAVA) and Hero Street Memorial Committee. Love of family, religion, and community were most important to him, his family said.
He served the City of Silvis and his community for 30 years — 26 years as First Ward Alderman (1963-1989) and four years as mayor (1989-1993)
Even in his later years he was active, serving as grand marshal in 2019 of the Silvis Moonlight Parade. Long ago, he helped Silvis get its first TIF district which Carter said led to the creation of the Hy-Vee shopping center and eventually other TIFs, a forerunner of Silvis’ economic boom. He was named a Silvis Hometown Hero in 2019.
"His No. 1 concern was the city of Silvis," Nelson said.
He also gave advice to Carter.
“in every conversation that I would talk to him about mayor things or politics, he would always leave me with a certain quote every time it seemed like,” Carter said. “It was always ‘don’t give up the fight, Matt, keep pushing.’”
“He pushed for what he believed in and he gave me a lot of inspiration to keep on pushing and pushing for what I believe in.
"Joe was the same way. That’s how he got so much stuff done for Hero Street.
“He was just a very personable individual,” Carter said. “He was so easy to talk to and he was non-judgmental. He was a great listener.”