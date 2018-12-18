Former Davenport Superintendent Art Tate is receiving a one-time payment of $109,529.92 from the district after his resignation in October.
Tate's severance package was narrowly approved Oct. 31 by the Davenport School Board, with a 3-2 vote: President Ralph Johanson and board members Bruce Potts and Julie DeSalvo voted in favor, while Vice President Linda Hayes and board member Daniel Gosa voted against it. Members Clyde Mayfield and Allison Beck did not vote.
The board did not have information about how much the one-time payment would be when they approved it.
“We approved a certain number of days of whatever he had coming to him,” Johanson said. “We had no idea how much exactly until it was handled by accounting and HR.”
Tate’s severance package was released Friday following an open records request by the Quad-City Times.
Davenport spokeswoman Dawn Saul said the delay in releasing the details was because the district’s attorneys did not release it to her or Board Secretary Mary Correthers until Friday.
Johanson said there were reasons for holding the contract, but he would have to contact the district’s lawyers to explain it.
“There were legal reasons,” he said via phone call. “There weren’t delays. There were legal reasons to hold it.”
Tate signed the agreement Dec. 2, and Johanson on Dec. 10, one day after Tate’s seven-day revocation period — as stipulated in the agreement — expired.
The board approved Tate's package to include vacation days, emergency days and personal days paid at the per-diem rate, three-fourths of the sick days paid at the per-diem rate, and to pay Iowa Public Employees Retirement System (IPERS) according to state law.
While there was no open discussion before the vote, Johanson, Hayes, DeSalvo, Gosa and Potts met in closed session for nearly two hours before the vote.
Tate’s contract originally had a termination date of June 30, 2020, but he had previously announced he planned to retire June 30, 2019, one year early. On Oct. 26, he announced his resignation effective Oct. 31.
According to the agreement, “Tate’s last paycheck, covering the period ending Oct. 31, 2018, has been provided” outside of the severance package. Tate’s salary was $203,761, and he had asked in 2017 — when his contract was renewed — that it not increase with the renewal.