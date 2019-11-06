Hilda Solis, former U.S. Labor Secretary and current Los Angeles County supervisor, will campaign for former Vice President Joe Biden in eastern Iowa this weekend.
On Friday, Solis will greet volunteers and supporters at a Biden campaign office opening in Muscatine.
On Saturday, she’ll deliver remarks at a canvass kickoff in Davenport.
Solis served as Secretary of Labor under President Barack Obama from 2009 until 2013. She had previously served as a U.S. Congresswoman (D-California) from 2001 until 2009.
She has served on the nonpartisan Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors since 2014.
Details are below:
Friday, Nov. 8: Muscatine office opening
- Event starts: 5:15 PM
- Where: 130 E 2nd Street, Muscatine
- RSVP: Members of the public who wish to attend can RSVP here.
Sat., Nov. 9: Canvass kickoff in Davenport
- Event starts: 10:00 AM
- Where: 1706 N Brady Street, Davenport
- RSVP: Members of the public who wish to attend can RSVP here.