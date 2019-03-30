A presentation on the STRIPS project at Iowa State University — the Science-Based Trials of Rowcrops Integrated with Prairie Strips — will be at noon, Tuesday, April 16, at the Davenport Public Library-Eastern Avenue, 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport.
The presenter is project coordinator Omar de Kok-Mercado who will explain prairie strips — what they are and how they work — and provide a general overview of the progress of the STRIPS project: https://www.nrem.iastate.edu/research/STRIPS/
De Kok-Mercado previously worked for the NRCS (Natural Resource and Conservation Service) and U.S. Forest Service. His background and expertise is in soil microbiology and agronomy. In addition to his job as project coordinator, he farms outside of Ames with his partner Meghan.
The presentation is the monthly forum of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds.
Lunch is available for $5; to RSVP, email to Cassie at info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org.