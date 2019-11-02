A presentation will be given twice on Tuesday, Nov. 19, regarding the water quality "snapshots" that have been taken at streams throughout Scott County over the years.
The presentation that is the monthly forum of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds will be given noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Davenport Public Library-Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave., and from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Davenport Public Library-Fairmount Street Branch, 3000 Fairmount Street.
Steve Gustafson, vice chair of partners group, will discuss the results of the snapshots conducted in 2019 in relation to the entire database that the group has compiled over the years.
He will discuss trends and concentrations for Scott County's rural and urban areas, as well as laboratory analyses that were conducted that checked for herbicides and pesticides.
Presentations are free, but an RSVP is requested to info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org. You also can order a $5 lunch for the noon presentation.