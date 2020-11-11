Forum to review Scott Co. water quality

The November forum of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds will be conducted online via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, summarizing the results of the 2020 snapshot volunteer water quality monitoring events.
Speakers Amy Kay, chairman of the Partners board; Steve Gustafson, vice chair; and Cassie Druhl, coordinator, also will share the group's accomplishments in 2020 and plans for future projects in 2021.
To register for the webinar, go to: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1SGO2lM8TPK2rJkfpbdBdA.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.