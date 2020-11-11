 Skip to main content
Forum to review Scott Co. water quality
Forum to review Scott Co. water quality

The November forum of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds will be an online webinar summarizing the results of the 2020 snapshot volunteer water quality monitoring events. This is a photo from a snapshot event in 2018.

The November forum of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds will be conducted online via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, summarizing the results of the 2020 snapshot volunteer water quality monitoring events.

Speakers Amy Kay, chairman of the Partners board; Steve Gustafson, vice chair; and Cassie Druhl, coordinator, also will share the group's accomplishments in 2020 and plans for future projects in 2021.

To register for the webinar, go to: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1SGO2lM8TPK2rJkfpbdBdA.

