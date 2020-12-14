Foster Hope's Shopping for Siblings event fosters hope for children, on gift at a time

Kelley explained, “When you are foster parents, you have no idea of gender or age or anything so you are not prepared. Foster Hope has been wonderful.”

Foster care is not new to the Rahn couple, licensed foster parents since 1991.

“Over the course of 28 years, we have opened our hearts and home to over 70 children,” she said. “Some children were with us for only a night or two, while others were part of our family for more than a year.”

The family has had emergency, traditional, respite and reunification placements.

“When our children were very young we would take them to the Dollar Tree to shop for gifts for each other and then go out to dinner,” she said. “As soon as we came home, they would run up to their rooms and start wrapping gifts, all by themselves, and we were sure to have lots of scotch tape on hand.”

“They were so excited and proud of the gifts they had chosen and wrapped themselves that they wanted to open them first on Christmas morning,” she said.

“It is our hope to give children in foster care this same sense of pride, joy and excitement this holiday season by hosting this event,” Rahn said.