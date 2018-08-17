Community Foundation of the Great River Bend invites nonprofits in the Quad-City region and beyond to apply for its multiple grant opportunities.
Through the Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants, up to $15,000 can be awarded to local organizations for staff training, board development, strategic planning, technology, critical equipment, or other assessment and consultation. Online letters of interest for the fall 2018 grants are being accepted through Sept. 1. at www.cfgrb.org/npcapacitybuildinggrants.
"We know that nonprofits can serve more people in our community if their core infrastructure is strong — if they are equipped with the right combination of information, strategies, and resources aligned with their mission," said Kelly Thompson, the foundation's vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives.
Educational institutions offering visual arts education can apply for a grant from the Isabel Bloom Art Education Fund now through Sept. 30. A total of $7,000 will be awarded to primary and secondary schools in Scott and Rock Island counties offering programs in painting, drawing, sculpting or similar art forms. Applicants can apply at www.cfgrb.org/artsgrants.
In addition, nonprofits improving the quality of life in the Village of Milan can apply for a grant from the Grant W. Brissman and Virginia M. Brissman Foundation, administered through the Community Foundation. Applicants may apply for up to $10,000 to support work in youth development, community development and cultural activities. The grant also is available to nonprofits working to relieve the suffering of underprivileged people. To learn more, visit www.cfgrb.org/grants.