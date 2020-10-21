Four Blacks from Quad-City history you should know

He returned to Rock Island County in 1878 and opened a veterinary practice, a skill he learned on the plantation by working with horse doctors. "I had made up my mind when I was a boy that I wanted to be a horse doctor."

Here's what he said about going to war:

"I stayed with my old boss until '64. I left home in 1864 on the 3rd of July. Lincoln hadn't freed the slaves yet at that time. We just pulled out and went anyhow. Our bosses were bitter against us going to war and the Yankees had put guards at all the railroad stations to keep the Rebels from getting us back, until we could get to headquarters. ... We went with the intention of going or dying on the road."

Wilson was among 36 men in the area who sneaked out from their homes at night to get together and plan.

"Bob Garvin (a white race horse owner) came to the train when we were leaving to go to the war. I was sitting in the train by a window and he came up to the window and said to me: 'Well Charley, so you're going to the war. I didn't think you'd leave old Mr. Wilson.'

"I said, this is a new deal Mr. Garvin, this is different. You know when you turn your canary out of his cage he don't come back. He's free. Tears came to his eyes, and he said: