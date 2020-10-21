Four Blacks from Quad-City history you should know

As part of Black in the Quad-Cities, here are stories of Black men who lived in the area from before the Civil War until the late 1900s and a bit beyond.
Doc Charles Wilson (1836-1914), former slave, veterinarian
During the Civil War, members of the 108th U.S. Colored Regiment were brought to Rock Island to guard Confederate prisoners on Arsenal Island. After they were mustered out, a number — it's not known exactly how many — returned to Illinois.
One of the notable was Charles Wilson, who was born into slavery in Kentucky in 1836 and who died in Port Byron in 1920.
In 1914, Wilson told his story to noted Rock Island philanthropist and historian John Hauberg.
Wilson said that his master owned about 900 acres of land and about 60 slaves. Tobacco was his main crop, but he also was a livestock dealer with race horses and fine cattle and sheep. He was kind to his slaves. "Not all of them was good to their slaves but he was," Wilson told Hauberg.
At the outbreak of the Civil War, Wilson enlisted in the 108th U.S. Colored Regiment, organized in Louisville, Ky.
In 1864 he saw action in Owensboro, Ky., and from January-May 1865, he did guard duty at Rock Island Arsenal. He was mustered out at the rank of corporal. "From lieutenant up was white, but corporals and sergeants were of our own people," he said.
He returned to Rock Island County in 1878 and opened a veterinary practice, a skill he learned on the plantation by working with horse doctors. "I had made up my mind when I was a boy that I wanted to be a horse doctor."
Here's what he said about going to war:
"I stayed with my old boss until '64. I left home in 1864 on the 3rd of July. Lincoln hadn't freed the slaves yet at that time. We just pulled out and went anyhow. Our bosses were bitter against us going to war and the Yankees had put guards at all the railroad stations to keep the Rebels from getting us back, until we could get to headquarters. ... We went with the intention of going or dying on the road."
Wilson was among 36 men in the area who sneaked out from their homes at night to get together and plan.
"Bob Garvin (a white race horse owner) came to the train when we were leaving to go to the war. I was sitting in the train by a window and he came up to the window and said to me: 'Well Charley, so you're going to the war. I didn't think you'd leave old Mr. Wilson.'
"I said, this is a new deal Mr. Garvin, this is different. You know when you turn your canary out of his cage he don't come back. He's free. Tears came to his eyes, and he said:
"'Well Charley, I hope you good luck.' I'd been a prisoner all my life and this is a new deal, and my, we thought a lot of being free."
"When the war was over our old Master was fair to us. They gave us a big dinner after we were mustered out and said: 'The land is still there if we wanted to stay, but my wife was in Rock Island and so I came here too. Our old master treated us like people, not like brutes."
Charley's wife, Eliza, whom he married on the plantation, had come to join him when he was in guard duty at Rock Island, and he rejoined her in Rock Island after he mustered out in 1866, moving to Port Byron in 1876.
He died in 1920 at age 84 and is buried in the Port Byron cemetery.
He is the great-great-grandfather of Shellie Moore Guy, of Rock Island.
John A. Capris (1846-1882), victim of hideous accident
Capris is remembered for the woman he married — Molly, a nurse to Katherine Deere Butterworth — and for his agonizing death, the result of a horrible industrial accident in which he was pulled into the revolving knives of a mechanical straw-cutter.
Capris was born in Charleston, S.C., and came to Moline after the Civil War for job opportunities, becoming employed as a coachman by Charles Deere, John Deere's second son.
It was in that job that he met Molly, and they married.
In time, Capris got a job at the Moline Paper Mill along the Mississippi River that was the largest mill west of New York and supplied all the newsprint for the Chicago Tribune, according to research by the Rock Island County Historical Society.
One day the straw in the machine began to jam, and Capris began poking it with a stick-type tool. The machine consisted of four fluted knives six inches apart turning 600 revolutions per minute, cutting straw 2,400 times per minute, making it into fiber.
"The next thing I knew, my right hand had been pulled in. I let out a terrible scream and the machine continued to pull me in, chopping my arm into six-inch sections all the way to my shoulder," according to the script of a cemetery tour, based on newspaper accounts.
Another worker stopped the machine as soon as he could, but in about 30 seconds, Capris had received 1,200 slashes from the knives and he became unconscious, with blood everywhere.
Doctors amputated his arm about three inches below the shoulder and sewed up the gash in his head, but he apparently had internal injuries caused by his body being drawn tight to the machine. He died within hours of the accident.
News stories were written about the accident, including one with the headline, "A Sickening Sight."
More than 40 carriages were in procession to Riverside Cemetery for his burial, including those of Mrs. Charles Deere, Mrs. Atkinson, Mr. Velie and Mr. Wheelock, all names of upper-crust Moline.
Henry E. Burris (c. 1853-1916), letter carrier, Masonic leader, publisher
Burris was a Black mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in Rock Island for 26 years. At a recognition ceremony, a supervisor estimated Burris had carried 13 million pieces of mail and walked 75,000 miles, or three times around the world, during his career.
Upon receiving gifts at his recognition ceremony, Burris said: "I have just tried in my part in life to fill into my little niche. I have endeavored always not to intrude and not go where I was not wanted. I have taken pride in my duties, and have striven to discharge them to the satisfaction of the postmaster and the public. ...
"Despite the fact that he was of a different race, there was no distinction in the Rock Island post office," according to his obituary in the Rock Island Daily Union newspaper of April 22, 1916.
"The boys there in all divisions regarded Henry Burris one of their number in spirit as well as in service and without exception they were fond of him and attached to him. Their devotion was shown in the fact that a delegation of postal employees sat up with his body Saturday night.
"Burris was not only an acknowledged leader among the colored people of the city, but was popular alike with all who knew him and in the highest sense was a credit to his race."
Burris also was a Masonic leader, and served as the Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Masons of Illinois,
Through his efforts, the Prince Hall Masonic Home was established in south Rock Island in 1904, a place where aged members could be taken care of.
The hall was visited by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in April 1965 when he was in the Quad-Cities to receive a humanitarian award in Davenport. The Quad-Cities was in the throes of the worst Mississippi River flood up until that time and, before the award presentation, King visited the shelter for flood victims that had been set up at the home.
The hall is now contained in Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 5th St. Members of the Rock Island Preservation Society are researching the possibility of nominating it for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.
In addition to his service to the post office and the Masons, Burris operated a print shop at 11th Street and 7th Avenue and "at one time conducted a tri-city newspaper for the colored people," according to his obituary.
He also worked as a barber, operating shops in Rock Island and Milan and, at the time he joined the post office, he was employed by Richmond Terrell, a pioneer Rock Island colored barber, according to the newspaper.
Burris also was a musician, proficient with the mandolin, banjo, guitar and double bass. He was the head of a string orchestra and gave music lessons.
He was born in Batesville, Ark., in July 1853. He came to Rock Island with his mother, a former slave, in 1864 when he was 11.
He is buried in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island.
Rev. R.A. Allen (1906-1986), fire & brimstone minister
Allen was pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Moline, for 48 years. For 20 of those years, he also worked as an elevator operator at the Rock Island Arsenal. He once described himself in a newspaper article as a "fire and brimstone" preacher.
He had worked his way through Western College Seminary in Kansas City by serving as a switchboard operator at night. He was ordained in 1929 at Western Seminary and served churches in Fayette, Mo., and Racine, Wis., before coming to Moline.
When the existing Tabernacle Baptist Church was dedicated in November 1967, a newspaper account reported that it "was built in a formerly all-white neighborhood that has integrated gently and without incidence or emotional brutality."
"And while church represents many things to many people it is a vitally important reminder that in this present day of racial strife and bitterness men of different races can live, work and worship side by side as brothers," the article stated.
During fundraising, "color played no part in community support of the activities. White residents and supporters turned out with their Negro friends to purchase items the church had for sale and to sit down together over the delicious dinners out of the old church kitchen.
"The women of the church were the backbone of the money raising activities and the building project. But then, the women of the church come by that naturally."
Allen was succeeded at Tabernacle Baptist by the Rev. Melvin L. Grimes in 1989.
Black in the Q-C: In Their Own Words
