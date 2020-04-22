Four cases of COVID-19 at Hope Creek

Whittington did not return requests for comment.

Schmidt expressed frustration in trying to work with the county to take more steps in protecting the staff and residents of Hope Creek.

"We've been working tirelessly trying to work with this employer," she said. "We've been working on this for a month, and we've been asking for things that would better protect residents and staff. Most employers I work with have been great, but Rock Island County has been the exception. There are so many issues still on the table."

There are 160 AFSCME employees at Hope Creek, Schmidt said. The agency nurses at the facility are receiving hazard pay, but AFSCME employees are not.

"It's been insulting to the hard-working staff at Hope Creek," Schmidt said. "They are sacrificing their health and the health of their family members. It's been a rough couple of weeks."

The Rock Island County Health Department on Wednesday reported 21 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 302. The department reported another death, bringing the total number of deaths to six in the county.

