Four displaced from Rock Island home after fire
Four displaced from Rock Island home after fire

Rock Island fire

A light snow falls Tuesday as Rock Island firefighters investigate the cause of a fire at this home at 1406 13th Ave. No one was injured, but four people were displaced because of the blaze. 

 Thomas Geyer

Four people were displaced from a Rock Island home after a fire Tuesday, Rock Island Fire Department officials said.

The fire at 1406 13th Ave., was reported at about 3:30 p.m.

Smoke could be seen coming out from under the eaves of the home.

No one was injured, but there was enough damage for firefighters to declare the home unsafe. The American Red Cross of the Quad-Cities and Western Illinois was called to offer aid to the four people displaced.

The Rock Island Fire Marshal was investigating the cause of the fire late Tuesday.

