Four displaced from Rock Island home after fire

Four people were displaced from a Rock Island home after a fire Tuesday, Rock Island Fire Department officials said.
The fire at 1406 13th Ave., was reported at about 3:30 p.m.
Smoke could be seen coming out from under the eaves of the home.
No one was injured, but there was enough damage for firefighters to declare the home unsafe. The American Red Cross of the Quad-Cities and Western Illinois was called to offer aid to the four people displaced.
The Rock Island Fire Marshal was investigating the cause of the fire late Tuesday.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Thomas Geyer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today