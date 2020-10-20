Four extraordinary Black lives from Q-C's past

After taking a seat in a booth, "no one came to wait on us. I went to the counter and was asked, 'What do you want?' I said, 'Ice cream.' The manager told me they didn't serve colored people.

"I said this was a violation of my civil rights, and she could be sued. She said, 'Do whatever the hell you want.' I sued (under the 1884 Civil Rights Act Public Accommodation Law) and was the first to win a civil rights case in Iowa."

Up until then, the law had not been enforced, according to a civil rights exhibit prepared by the Putnam Museum.

A native of Clinton, Toney had excelled in high school athletics. He once remarked to a reporter that the fathers of all the boys he played with in high school seemed to have forgotten him when he contacted them later about possible employment.

In 1936, he got a job with John Deere Malleable Works where he became the first welder of color in the states of Iowa and Illinois, a job he held for 20 years.

But Toney was a striver, a challenger, a person not ready to accept the status quo.