Four extraordinary Black lives from Q-C's past

Dred Scott's lawsuit for freedom hastened the Civil War.
Alexander Clark fought for — and won — the right for his daughter to attend a white school in Muscatine 90 years before Brown vs. Topeka made integration the law of the land.
Charles Toney sued — successfully — the Davenport soda fountain that wouldn't sell him and his wife ice cream because they were Black.
Bill Cribbs served as Davenport's first affirmative action officer.
Scott, Clark, Toney and Cribbs are four Black men whose lives in the Quad-City area have impact beyond the grave. There are others, and there are others whose lives simply were interesting.
As part of Black in the Quad-Cities, here are stories of men who lived in the area from the time of earliest settlement until the late 1900s and a bit beyond.
Dred Scott (c. 1799-1858), Supreme Court case denied
Scott is connected to the Quad-Cities because in 1834, his owner, Dr. John Emerson, took him from the slave state of Missouri to Rock Island in free-state Illinois. Scott lived for a time in Davenport. A tarnished plaque at 217 E. 2nd St. marks the site.
Several years later, after Dr. Emerson died and left Scott to his wife in his will, Scott sued for his freedom on the basis that living in a free state where slavery was illegal should make him a free man.
The case eventually went to the U.S. Supreme Court which ruled that no person of African descent, free or enslaved, could be a citizen of the United States.
It also said the Missouri Compromise, on which Scott had based his claim, had been unconstitutional from the start.
The ruling provoked outrage in the North and nudged the nation a step closer to civil war. It also influenced the introduction and passage of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution after the Civil War. Adopted in 1868, the amendment extended citizenship to former slaves and gave them full rights.
The decision meant little to Scott. His ownership was transferred to the son of his original owner, and he spent the remainder of his days as a porter in St. Louis. He died in 1858.
Alexander Clark (1826-1891), school desegregationist, U.S. ambassador
Clark was a free African American who came to Muscatine from Ohio as a teenager in 1842 and grew into frontier Iowa's most prominent and influential black citizen.
Clark fought for civil rights — including school desegregation some 90 years before the famous Brown v. the Board of Education of Topeka case — graduated from the University of Iowa Law School, bought and edited a black-focused newspaper in Chicago and was appointed U.S. minister to the African nation of Liberia.
But after his death in 1891, Clark's life and contributions were largely forgotten.
And they might have stayed that way except that, during the mid-1970s, Clark's by-then very dilapidated, two-story brick home was faced with demolition. The city of Muscatine wanted to tear it down to make way for a high-rise apartment building for the elderly, and it was that threat which threw historic preservationists into high gear.
Remembering that the building had once been called "the ambassador's house" — a reference to Clark's appointment as minister to Liberia — the late Elizabeth "Bette" Veerhusen began researching the home and the little-known (to her) man who built it.
"She spent years going page by page through the Muscatine Journal, hand-writing down every reference to Alexander Clark and writing to people who might know more," says Kent Sissel, who now owns Clark's home.
Through Veerhusen's efforts, Clark's story was rediscovered, a group was formed to move the house, and the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Today, Clark's legacy is championed in his onetime hometown, and the Muscatine school district's middle school is named after his daughter. It was Susan's desire to attend a white school instead of a separate one for Blacks that led to Clark's successful lawsuit against Muscatine schools in 1867. The decision was upheld by the Iowa Supreme Court in 1868.
Clark arrived in Muscatine when he was 16 and his early life included setting up a barber shop, getting married, raising a family, investing in real estate and organizing the now-disbanded Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church of Muscatine.
He became an orator, entrepreneur and strong and influential advocate for civil rights. In addition to the school lawsuit, he fought for the right for Black men to vote, and in 1868, Iowa became the first state beyond New England to extend that right.
That campaign had its start in October 1865 when Clark was elected president of a convention of 700 African American soldiers who had fought in the Civil War. Clark had helped organize the soldiers, called the 60th U.S. Infantry Colored Regiment, and the meeting was held in Camp McClellan, now the McClellan Heights subdivision of Davenport.
Clark had some schooling before he moved to Iowa, but he advanced it. His son, Alexander, became the first Black graduate of the University of Iowa Law School in 1879, and Clark himself became the second in 1884.
Around this same time period — 1882-1887 — Clark purchased and became the editor of The Conservator, a Black-oriented newspaper in Chicago. Research indicates that he maintained residences in both Muscatine and Chicago while serving as the editor there.
In 1890, Clark was appointed minister to the African country of Liberia, which was formed in 1822 as a colony for freed slaves. Although Clark did not support the program to relocate former slaves to Africa — considering himself and fellow Blacks to be Americans — he accepted the position because it was the highest presidential appointment offered to a Black man, according to the alexanderclark.org website.
Clark died in Liberia a year later, and his body was returned to Muscatine, where it is buried in Greenwood Cemetery.
Charles William Toney (1913-2009), Davenport leader, Deere exec
Charles and Ann Toney were at the heart of the Davenport civil rights movement from start to finish.
In 1943, a Davenport business called The Colonial Fountain denied service to the couple on the basis of race. Toney recalled it this way during a 1999 interview with the Quad-City Times:
After taking a seat in a booth, "no one came to wait on us. I went to the counter and was asked, 'What do you want?' I said, 'Ice cream.' The manager told me they didn't serve colored people.
"I said this was a violation of my civil rights, and she could be sued. She said, 'Do whatever the hell you want.' I sued (under the 1884 Civil Rights Act Public Accommodation Law) and was the first to win a civil rights case in Iowa."
Up until then, the law had not been enforced, according to a civil rights exhibit prepared by the Putnam Museum.
A native of Clinton, Toney had excelled in high school athletics. He once remarked to a reporter that the fathers of all the boys he played with in high school seemed to have forgotten him when he contacted them later about possible employment.
In 1936, he got a job with John Deere Malleable Works where he became the first welder of color in the states of Iowa and Illinois, a job he held for 20 years.
But Toney was a striver, a challenger, a person not ready to accept the status quo.
In the late 1960s, was promoted to manager of minority relations. In 1972, he challenged Deere's management with a request to compete for an executive position and became the first Black executive, serving as director of affirmative action. (This is the same year he was the first Black to be admitted as a member of the Crow Valley Golf Club, Davenport.)
While director at Deere, he initiated one of the first voluntary affirmative action plans in the nation, and oversaw corporate-wide recruiting efforts at historically Black colleges. He retired in 1983.
The Toneys also ran a barber/beauty shop on the southwest corner of 11th and Ripley streets from 1961 to 1976, the only barbershop in Davenport that would serve Blacks at one time. It also was an informal gathering place for people involved in the civil rights movement.
For a time, the Toneys also published a local magazine spotlighting Black people.
He served as president of the Davenport NAACP, president of the Catholic Inter-racial Council, and the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, among others.
Along the way, he earned a national reputation with his work for the A. Philip Randolph organization in Chicago, and leadership of Iowa diversity and equality groups.
In 1965, he presented the Pacem In Terris Award to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Davenport.
Toney was inducted into the Iowa African-American Hall of Fame in 2010.
William C. Cribbs (1928-2016), Davenport leader, affirmative action officer
A contemporary of Charles Toney, Cribbs was an affirmative action officer for the City of Davenport and a pioneer in the fight for equality.
"W.C.," as he was known, was a high school and college football player, a soldier, a barber, an entrepreneur, a letter carrier, a city councilman in Galesburg, Ill., an aide to a United States congressman, the first director of the Davenport Human Relations Commission (now Davenport Civil Rights Commission) and an affirmative action officer in both the private and public sectors, according to stories in the Quad-City Times.
"He never picked fights, but he would take care of one if it came to him," Charles Toney once told a reporter of Cribbs.
Cribbs spent his early years in Linwood, Iowa, the second of four children of Opal and Booker Cribbs, a cement packer at the Dewey Portland Cement.
The family later lived on Ripley and West 11th streets in Davenport where he was a fullback on the Davenport High School football team. He also ran track and played basketball, graduating in 1945.
He won a football scholarship to the University of Iowa, injured his knee, and then transferred to Iowa Teachers College, today the University of Northern Iowa, where played on a football scholarship until he was drafted into the U.S. Army's Transportation Corps.
His football prowess came to the attention of Army brass, and he played football on the Army's Special Services teams competing in championship games in such far-flung places as Cuba and Japan.
In 1950, he began a six-year stint with the U.S. Post Office, becoming the first Black letter carrier in Davenport since Harry Roberts in the 1920s.
He was less successful beating discrimination in his quest for a Davenport policeman's position. He said he was rejected for what he was told were health reasons despite getting a clean bill of health from doctors.
He joined his father, brother and cousin in the family's landscaping business and lived 10 years in his first wife's hometown of Galesburg, Ill. He worked at the Admiral Corp plant and was elected the first Black to serve on the Galesburg City Council. He returned to Davenport in 1970 to become the first director of the Davenport Human Relations Commission.
He left the post three years later to join the staff of U.S. Rep. Edward Mezvinsky. He was the first Black ever to serve as aide to an Iowa congressman, After three years on Mezvinsky's staff, he completed a 15-year stint as coordinator of affirmative action programs at the John Deere plant in Waterloo, Iowa. In 1991, he returned to Davenport to serve as the city's affirmative action officer, retiring in 2001.
