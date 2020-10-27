Four inmates have died from COVID at East Moline Correctional Center

Hess said when employees arrive at the correctional facility, they are screened, temperatures are checked and they are given personal protective equipment. The facility has an appointed safety officer whose responsibility is to ensure proper use of PPE, deep-cleaning routines, temperature checks and screening measures.

Olegario Banuelos, 45, is an inmate who tested positive at the East Moline facility in early September. He alleged correctional officers often kept their masks down around their chins, and only pulled them up when a supervisor came around. He alleged on several occasions he witnessed correctional officers exit the COVID-19 unit adjacent to his, and then enter his unit without changing PPE or washing hands.

Banuelos' fiancée, Lauren Hitchcock, said Tuesday that Banuelos has recovered and is back in his own cell.

All four deaths at EMCC have been in October, and were men in their 50s, 60s and 70s.

Cody Dornes, an East Moline correctional officer and president of AFSCME Local 46, said the men died at area hospitals.