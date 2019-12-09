Four Iowa Q-C mayors sign new agreement for wastewater operation

DAVENPORT — Mayors from four Iowa municipalities gathered Monday afternoon to sign an agreement about shared wastewater facilities in an effort to prepare area infrastructure for possible growth.
Under the agreement, the four municipalities — Davenport, Bettendorf, Riverdale and Panorama Park — will jointly own, operate and maintain interceptor sewers and manholes, metering devices, the water pollution control plant and the compost facility.
“This is a great opportunity for us all coming together, finding new and innovative ways to do this work but, more importantly, doing it collaboratively and saving us money,” said Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch.
As part of the agreement, the cities are each given flow and load limits as determined by a joint committee. Those limits, in turn, encourage cities to limit capacity, especially at local industry, and to pre-treat wastewater to alleviate the burden on the back end.
“If we do that, we’ll be able to enjoy our plant for many more years with the current capacity we have,” said Brandon Wright, Davenport's assistant city administrator. “If no one’s paying attention to these things, all of a sudden your current capacity gets used and you can’t add new users anymore.”
According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Davenport is one of several Iowa cities with a pre-treatment program in which local limits on industrial discharge stringently target system disruption and adverse environmental problems. That’s part of a bundle of other state regulations on discharges.
“Essentially, the new regulation is that the industrial sites have to get the strength of their sewer down to the residential strength,” Wright explained.
The new four-town deal builds on an agreement from 1974 in which the municipalities have shared governance over Davenport’s sewage treatment facility. It adds to that agreement about 12 miles of interceptor sewers along the Mississippi River.
“A sewer plant to a city is very important: It allows us to grow,” Wright said. “If we don’t have the capacity to hook up more sewers to the water pollution control plant, if we’re prevented legally from doing that, we can’t allow growth in our cities.”
Public officials said there is no major expansion planned for the plant. But the deal contains a new debt-dependent funding mechanism so municipalities can fund larger projects than previously possible. Wright said the new deal will allow for infrastructure projects up to $40 million.
At Monday’s signing ceremony were Davenport’s Klipsch, Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher, Riverdale Mayor Mike Bawden and Panorama Park Mayor Ronald Rice.
“As potentially impactful as the flood was, if the sewage plant goes out of service we’ve got 160,000 people who are impacted,” Klipsch said.
The main pieces of the agreement are the compost facility (2707 Railroad Avenue, Davenport) and the water pollution control plant (2606 South Concord St, Davenport).
The agreement establishes a committee to meet bi-annually, or as required, to determine costs, budgets, repairs, rates as well as oversee operations. The committee will comprise the four mayors, a member of each municipality’s city council or a municipal employee, the Davenport and Bettendorf directors of public works and directors of finance and the WPCP manager.
The new agreement will be effective July 1, 2020. A cost-impact analysis estimates that the new agreement will cost Davenport 5% between FY2020-22 and between 11-14% more from FY2023-30. The rise in cost is due to the addition of the debt service.
In FY2020, the new agreement will cost each of the four municipalities 5% more than the old agreement, though total costs are proportional to city size. Davenport will pay the lion’s share, 81.3%, which dwarfs Bettendorf’s 17.9%, Riverdale’s 0.7% and Panorama Park’s 0.1%. Rates will be readjusted each year.
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.