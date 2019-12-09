Four Iowa Q-C mayors sign new agreement for wastewater operation

DAVENPORT — Mayors from four Iowa municipalities gathered Monday afternoon to sign an agreement about shared wastewater facilities in an effort to prepare area infrastructure for possible growth.

Under the agreement, the four municipalities — Davenport, Bettendorf, Riverdale and Panorama Park — will jointly own, operate and maintain interceptor sewers and manholes, metering devices, the water pollution control plant and the compost facility.

“This is a great opportunity for us all coming together, finding new and innovative ways to do this work but, more importantly, doing it collaboratively and saving us money,” said Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch.

As part of the agreement, the cities are each given flow and load limits as determined by a joint committee. Those limits, in turn, encourage cities to limit capacity, especially at local industry, and to pre-treat wastewater to alleviate the burden on the back end.

“If we do that, we’ll be able to enjoy our plant for many more years with the current capacity we have,” said Brandon Wright, Davenport's assistant city administrator. “If no one’s paying attention to these things, all of a sudden your current capacity gets used and you can’t add new users anymore.”