Four more COVID-19 deaths reported in the Quad-Cities

Cases: 69; Deaths: 17

Heartland Healthcare Center Moline

Cases: 13; Deaths: 2

Heritage Woods of Moline

Cases: 4; Deaths: 0

Hope Creek

Cases: 12; Deaths: 1

St. Anthony's Continue Care

Cases: 55; Deaths: 8

A temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site will return to Rock Island County from Aug. 19-30. Testing will be in the parking lot of the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Community-based testing sites are available to any Illinois resident to get tested, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. No appointment or doctor referral is needed at state-operated drive-through sites. Photo identification is required.

Illinois reported 1,773 new cases, for a total of 207,854, with 7,756 deaths.

Scott County had five newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, for a total of 1,857 with 15 deaths, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health website at 2 p.m. Scott County has one outbreak at a long-term care facility. Iowa Masonic Health Facilities has 15 positive cases, of which 8 have recovered, according to the state. Iowa reported 305 new cases, for a total of 52,722, with 981 deaths.

