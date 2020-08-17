Four more COVID-19 deaths reported in the Quad-Cities

Four people died of COVID-19 in Rock Island County, the health department reported Monday. That's the highest single-day death count in the Quad-Cities since the pandemic began in March.
The deaths included a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized; a woman in her 80s; a woman in her 90s; and a woman older than 100, all of whom were residents in long-term care facilities.
The death toll in the county now stands at 44. Rock Island County also reported 13 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 1,911. Currently, 17 patients are hospitalized.
There are ongoing outbreaks at 10 long-term care facilities in the county, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health website:
Aperion Care Moline
Cases: 17; Deaths: 2
ARC of the Quad Cities
Cases: 2; Deaths: 0
Aspen Rehab
Cases: 2; Deaths: 0
Centennial Care Center
Cases: 43; Deaths: 4
Friendship Manor
Cases: 10; Deaths: 0
Generations of Rock Island
Cases: 69; Deaths: 17
Heartland Healthcare Center Moline
Cases: 13; Deaths: 2
Heritage Woods of Moline
Cases: 4; Deaths: 0
Hope Creek
Cases: 12; Deaths: 1
St. Anthony's Continue Care
Cases: 55; Deaths: 8
A temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site will return to Rock Island County from Aug. 19-30. Testing will be in the parking lot of the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Community-based testing sites are available to any Illinois resident to get tested, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. No appointment or doctor referral is needed at state-operated drive-through sites. Photo identification is required.
Illinois reported 1,773 new cases, for a total of 207,854, with 7,756 deaths.
Scott County had five newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, for a total of 1,857 with 15 deaths, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health website at 2 p.m. Scott County has one outbreak at a long-term care facility. Iowa Masonic Health Facilities has 15 positive cases, of which 8 have recovered, according to the state. Iowa reported 305 new cases, for a total of 52,722, with 981 deaths.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.