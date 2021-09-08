 Skip to main content
Four more deaths of Quad-Citians attributed to COVID-19
The deaths of four more Quad-Cities residents were tied to COVID-19.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported three COVID-19-linked deaths Wednesday — the agency does not report any other demographic information about the victims.

Scott County's COVID-19 death toll since the start of the pandemic is 257.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported the COVID-19 death of a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized. The man was the 342nd Rock Island County resident whose death was linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

All told, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 599 Quad-Cities residents since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 176 new cases of COVID-19 since last report of Friday, Aug. 3. That's an average of roughly 28 new cases a day. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 16,855.

Young men and women continue to dominate the ranks the newly infected in Rock Island. A total of 73 of the 176 men and woman — 41.5% — were under the age of 30. A total of 33 of the new cases were boys and girls under the age of 13.

Hospitalization numbers out of Rock Island County offered little hope — the Rock Island Health Department reported 52 residents were in hospitals Wednesday. That's an increase of nine since the report of Aug. 2.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 23,995 people living in Scott County have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Feel sick? Get a test

Local public health officials continue to stress the need for people to get tested if they feel sick and to stay in quarantine to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

Officials from the Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency announced a drive-up COVID-19 testing and vaccinations site will debut from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Henry and Stark Health Department’s Kewanee office, 110 N. Burr Blvd.

The testing and vaccination drive-up will continue to be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Kewanee location.

Participants will enter the Mobile Site via the west parking lot off Burr Boulevard and are asked to follow the signs. Volunteers ask everyone in the car be masked for the testing or vaccination. No appointments are necessary.

Moderna vaccine will be available to those 18 years of age or older who want a first or second dose. Any immunocompromised individuals are eligible for a third dose.

If you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19, contact your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, you can call or email the Illinois Department of Public Health hotline at 800-889-3931 or dph.sick@illinois.gov.

In Iowa, state-provided testing is in the form of at-home test kits that can be picked up at various sites (including the Iowa Department of Public Health) or can be mailed to individuals by request at www.testiowa.com.

Officials at the Scott County Health Department said they were not aware of any plans to bring in-person testing via TestIowa back to the community.

