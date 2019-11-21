Four Q-C TV stations affected by FCC new frequencies

DAVENPORT — Four Quad-City television stations are among nearly 1,000 nationwide that have transitioned or will transition to new frequencies in phases through July 2020. It affects viewers who watch over-the-air TV with an antenna. They will need to rescan their TVs to continue receiving these local channels.

The reason why stations are changing frequencies is to make room for new 5G and other mobile broadband services, according to an FCC release. Nationwide, millions of U.S. households watch national network and local TV programming using an over-the-air antenna.

The local stations scheduled to change frequencies by Jan. 17, 2020, are WQAD-TV (ABC Channel 8), KGCW-TV (CW 26), KLJB-TV (FOX 18) and KWQC-TV (NBC 6).

