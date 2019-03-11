Four people and two dogs are safely back in their home after a house fire Monday at 2115 W. 68th St., Davenport.
Firefighters said the blaze started shortly after 1:30 p.m. single-story wood-frame slab house. The occupants were outside when crews arrived to see smoke coming from the roof, eaves and attic vents.
Firefighters rescued two dogs in crates inside the house.
No one was injured.
Crews put the fire out in about 15 minutes, and remained on the scene for two hours. The fire resulted in $7,000 in damage to the home and $5,000 to its contents.
The fire started in a bedroom, but its cause still has not been determined.