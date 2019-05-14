Rock Island emergency personnel responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of 18th Avenue and 30th Street Tuesday in Rock Island. According to the Rock Island Fire Department, four people were transported to the hospital from the scene. Traffic was snarled for approximately two hours.
A traffic control box lays on the ground following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday at 18th Avenue and 30th Street in Rock Island.
Four people were sent to the hospital Tuesday in Rock Island after multiple vehicles crashed at an intersection.
The collision, which involved five vehicles, happened at roughly 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 30th Street and 18th Avenue, according to the Rock Island Police Department. The cause of the crash was unavailable at the scene.
The Rock Island Fire Department could only confirm the transports to the hospital. Information about the four people's conditions were not available.
Four of the vehicles, two cars, and two SUVs, were jammed together on the southeast side of the intersection as of about 4:15 p.m. and a tow truck was preparing to move them.
