A four-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of the Interstate 74 bridge brought noontime traffic to a halt Wednesday and sent two people to the hospital with injuries, Bettendorf officials said.
The crash occurred at 11:55 a.m., Bettendorf city spokeswoman Lauran Haldeman said
Police said it was a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash that occurred after another vehicle stalled in the roadway.
Two of the crashed vehicles sustained enough damage to disable them and they completely blocked the roadway.
Emergency vehicles had to go to the crash by traveling the wrong way on I-74 for a short distance.
The westbound, or Iowa-bound, lanes of Interstate 74 were closed for about 40 minutes as police investigated the crash and cleared the roadway.
The drivers of two of the vehicles, a 25-year old woman from Ohio, IL and a 48-year old Davenport man, were taken to a local hospital by Medic Ambulance. Their conditions were not known late Wednesday.
Haldeman said that the Interstate 74 corridor is an active construction area and will be for the next couple of years.
Drivers need to slow down, increase distances between the vehicle in front of them, and be vigilant for changes in traffic conditions.