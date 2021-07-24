 Skip to main content
Four youths charged in vehicle theft in Davenport
Four juveniles have been charged in connection with a stolen vehicle in Davenport.

Davenport Police said they spotted a stolen Volkswagen Tiguan near 2800 W. Locust Street at 2:58 a.m., Friday, July 23.

Police and the Iowa State Patrol found the SUV and took four teens into custody.

Their names were not released because they are minors. Police said they charged:

  • 15-year-old girl from Davenport - Theft 1st Degree
  • 15-year-old girl from East Moline - Theft 1st Degree
  • 17-year-old girl from Rock Island – Theft 1st Degree
  • 17-year-old boy from Bettendorf – Theft 1st Degree
