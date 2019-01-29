ROCK ISLAND — Jared Vogele has been named superintendent of the Chippiannock Cemetery, the fourth generation in his family to successively hold the position.
Vogele has an extensive background in funeral planning and mortuary work. He was the managing funeral director at Hodgson Funeral Home for 10 years and previously worked at funeral homes in Moline, Schaumburg and Norridge.
A graduate of Worsham College of Mortuary Science, he has worked in many capacities at Chippiannock Cemetery, from grounds crew to administrative jobs.
Greg Vogele, superintendent for 41 years, has reduced his workload to part-time for the next several months. He will continue in his role as executive director for the Chippiannock Cemetery Heritage Foundation and as receiver for Rose Lawn Cemetery in Moline.
"We are fortunate to have someone of Jared Vogele's caliber and experience to step into the role of superintendent," said Jill Doak, president of the Chippiannock Cemetery Association and the nonprofit Chippiannock Cemetery Heritage Foundation. "He has strong historical ties to the cemetery, and has the expertise to lead the cemetery into its next 200 years of service.
"We are at a critical time in the cemetery business as cremations become the norm and families often need to be convinced of the importance of dignified burial in designated cemeteries and the legacy of place for future generations," Doak said. "Jared has a vision that will help us adapt and grow."
Jared Vogele says Chippiannock Cemetery has expansion room for more than 200 years.
Jared Vogele started as superintendent at Chippiannock Cemetery on Jan. 7. His father, Greg, started as superintendent at the cemetery on Jan. 1, 1977. Greg Vogele succeeded his father, Joseph Vogele, who had been sexton since 1938. The first member of the Vogele family to be sexton was Ferdinand P. Vogele, who took charge of Chippiannock on Sept. 25, 1922.
Founded in 1855, Chippiannock Cemetery is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.