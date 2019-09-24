Amid the nest of colorful pillows he has made, Traven Hulett, 9, hopes the huggable gifts will bring hope and comfort to kids in the hospital.
Traven, a fourth-grader at Jane Addams Elementary School, Moline, has been sewing with the help of his grandmother, Pat Underwood, also of Moline.
He isn’t making pillows just for fun. He’s making them for children at the Jim and Trudy Maloof St. Jude Midwest Affiliate Clinic, Peoria, Illinois.
“I hope they give joy to the kids in the hospital, and they can brighten their day,” Traven said.
It all started when he in teacher Chris Lavin’s third-grade class. She read an article to the students about a boy who decided to make pillows to make a difference.
Traven decided that’s what he wanted to do, too.
“When summer rolled around, he asked me if I would be willing to help him sew some pillows,” Underwood said. “When we were on the way to the fabric store, he told me he wanted to make pillows for children.”
Pat Underwood and her husband, Bob, will deliver the pillows Friday.
“I’ve been sewing for years,” said Underwood, who guides Traven through the process — he’s really catching on to controlling the pedal.
They started early in the summer and as of Monday had 43 19-by-15-inch pillows completed.
“If you really want to do this in your heart, you have to put a lot of time into it,” Underwood told him.
Because Traven is younger than 16, hospital rules restrict him from accompanying his grandparents when they deliver the pillows on Friday.
"I’m so very proud of him,” Underwood said. “I’m proud that each time he’s sewing a pillow he’s not forgetting why he’s doing it.”
He selected all the fabric with a focus on color, designs children can count, and with cats and dogs for children who might miss their pets.
“If he spends a couple of hours with me, he can do four or five,” Underwood said.
The son of Trish and Steve Hulett, Traven is the youngest of five siblings who range from 18 to 23.
He told Underwood, “Grandma, you’re the only person I know who has a sewing machine. You only see that in the movies.”
Underwood said the hospitals requires the pillows to meet certain criteria for the safety of the patients.
Traven doesn’t plan to stop at 50 pillows. He says sewing them makes him feel “great, and happy.”