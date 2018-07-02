These closings are planned Wednesday for the Fourth of July holiday:
Moline: City offices closed. No garbage collection Wednesday, other collections delayed by a day through Saturday.
People who have a water or sewer emergency during the holiday can call 309-524-2300.
Rock Island: City offices closed. No city refuse, yard waste and recycling collections Wednesday, will be one day late the rest of the week. The drop-off center at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road, Milan will be open Saturday. Libraries closed Wednesday.
Bettendorf: City offices closed. No garbage, recycling, yard waste or bulky waste pickup Wednesday; collections moved one day later in the week to include Saturday. All materials should be left at curbside by 7 a.m. For more details, call 563-344-4088. Transit will not operate Wednesday, Library, Family Museum, the Herbert Goettsch Community Center and the Life Fitness Center closed. Palmer Hills Golf Course will be open, weather permitting, but all golfers must be off the course by 5 p.m. to accommodate spectators for the fireworks. Palmer Grill will close at 6 p.m. Splash Landing will be open Wednesday until 5 p.m.
Davenport: City offices, the Public Works Center, the police department's front desk and records office, the parks and recreation administrative offices and the River's Edge facility closed. No CitiBus service. Adler Theatre box office, the Vander Veer Conservatory and the Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches of the Davenport library all closed. Compost Facility closed and no solid waste collection will occur Wednesday. Tuesday collections will occur as scheduled, with Wednesday through Friday collections one day late.
MetroLINK: No service. Regular service office hours resume Thursday. Channel Cat will operate on Wednesday. For a schedule, visit metroqc.com.
Waste Commission of Scott County: All facilities closed. Normal hours resume Thursday.
Black Hawk College: Offices closed; normal hours resume Thursday.