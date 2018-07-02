Today
Red, White and Boom! 5-10 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Mississippi River at 17th Street, Rock Island, and Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport. LeClaire and Centennial parks in Davenport will be closed because of high water. 309-732-7275 or 563-322-1706. Free.
Geneseo: Food, children’s activities, music by Avon Dale, fireworks: 6-10 p.m., Richmond Hill Park, HK Robinson Drive and S. Stewart Street, Geneseo. 309-944-2686.
Fireworks at the Quarter (Past Curfew): 6:30-10 p.m., The Quarter, Beacon Harbor Parkway at the Mississippi River, East Moline. 309-752-1599. Free.
Milan fireworks: 9 p.m., Camden Park, 2701 1st St. E., Milan.
Orion Lighted Parade and Fireworks Festival: 8 p.m., Orion Middle School (parade); Orion High School (fireworks). Free.
Matherville Fireworks: 8:30 p.m., Lake Matherville, off U.S. 67, Matherville. Donations accepted for the Matherville Volunteer Fire Department.
Mineral Fireworks: Dusk at Mineral ballfield. Concessions and music by Rockin' Roland. Free.
Wednesday
Fourth of July parade, festival, and fireworks: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., 2300 Spruce Hills Drive, 2300 Spruce Hills Drive, Bettendorf. Free.
Fourth of July festival parade: 1-6 p.m., Riverview Park, 303 Riverview Drive, Clinton. 563-243-4000. Free.
Galva Freedom Fest (run, food, parade, fireworks): 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Galva. 309-932-2555. Free.
Prophetstown Fireworks: 5:30-8:30 p.m. with fireworks at dusk at the Prophetstown State Recreation Area.
Aledo Fireworks: 9 p.m., Mercer County Fairgrounds, SW 12th Avenue and Illinois 17, Aledo. 309-582-5373.
Kewanee Fireworks: Northeast Park, with posting of the colors by the Kewanee Veterans Council at 7:30 p.m. followed by the band Jokers Wild. Fireworks will be set off at 9:45 p.m.
Saturday
Buffalo Days (music, car show, bike show, race, parade, fireworks): 8 a.m.-10 p.m., City Park, 255 Dodge St., Buffalo. 563-210-5982. Free.