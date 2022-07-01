Fourth of July holiday closings

Monday's Fourth of July holiday will alter schedules and close buildings for many public agencies.

City of Rock Island

Refuse, recycling and yard waste collection will be one day late during the week of the July 4 holiday.

The Drop-Off Center located at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road, Milan, will be open on Saturday.

City of Rock Island offices will be closed on Monday.

City of Bettendorf

City Hall will be closed on Monday.

There will be no garbage collection services on Monday. All collection services including garbage, recycling, yard waste, and bulky waste will be moved one day later in the week to include Saturday, July 9.

Transit will not operate on Monday. The Library will be closed on Monday. Family Museum will be closed on Monday. Life Fitness Center will be closed on Monday.

Palmer Hills Golf Course will be open, weather permitting. All golfers must be off the course by 5 p.m. to accommodate spectators for the fireworks display.

Palmer Grill’s kitchen will close at 3 p.m., and the bar will close when the golf course closes at 5 p.m.

Visit www.bettendorf.org to view Bettendorf’s parade, festival, and fireworks information.

City of Davenport

City of Davenport offices and the Public Works Center will be closed. Police Department front desk and records office will be closed. Parks and Recreation administrative offices will be closed.

River's Edge facility will close at 3 p.m. on Sunday and will be closed on Monday.

RiverCenter Administrative office and the Adler Theatre box office will be closed.

Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches of the library will be closed on Monday. Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed. CitiBus services will not be provided on Monday. Compost Facility will be closed on Monday.

Garbage, recycling, bulky waste and yard waste will be one day late all week; Friday pickup will be on Saturday. Please refer to the solid waste collection calendar for the holiday schedule and more information.

If you have questions, contact Samantha Torres at 563-327-5128 or samantha.torres@davenportiowa.com. Visit www.davenportiowa.com for additional city news and events.

Waste Commission of Scott County

Facilities will be closed on Monday. Normal hours of operation will resume on Tuesday. Waste Commission of Scott County facilities include Scott Area Recycling Center, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport; Scott Area Landfill, 11555 110th Ave., Davenport; Household Hazardous Material Facilities, Davenport and Electronics Recovery Center, 5650 Carey Ave., Davenport.

Waste Commission of Scott County is an inter-governmental agency whose mission is to provide environmentally sound and economically feasible solid waste management for Scott County. For more information about the Commission, please call 563-381-1300 or visit www.wastecom.com.

Secretary of State Offices

All Illinois offices and facilities will be closed on Monday.

Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Saturday and reopen for business on Tuesday.

Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Monday and reopen for business on Tuesday.

As a reminder, Secretary White has extended all driver’s license, ID card and learner’s permit expiration dates to July 31. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits. In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, renewing license plate stickers, or locating the nearest Driver Services facility.

Henry & Stark County Health Departments

The Henry and Stark County Health Departments offices and First Choice Healthcare Clinics in Kewanee, 110 N. Burr Blvd. and Colona, 103 1st St., will be closed Monday.

Limited home services staff will be working on those days to provide necessary in-home care.

For more information, call the Health Department at 309-852-0197 (Kewanee) or 309-792-4011 (Colona) or visit the website at www.henrystarkhealth.com or visit on Facebook at Henry and Stark County Health Departments or follow on Twitter and Instagram.

