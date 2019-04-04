Jessica Hancock and Jeremy Stone, of rural Davenport, just want little Elaina back. She’s so tiny, and she must be afraid.
Elaina, a Midnight Majesty Maran pullet, was taken with three other fowl from the property of the couple, who, along with their friends and daughter Keiryn, 9, just want their pets back.
The birds were taken sometime late Monday or early Tuesday, says Hancock who, along with Stone, works at UPS (he has a second job as a technician for Cummins Allison.) Here’s what happened, Hancock said Thursday:
The family has lived in the ranch home with a coop in back for about a year and a half. They brought with them their six little hens, which they had ever since Davenport lifted its ban on chickens.
Their friends, Teri and John Pray, became interested in fowl, too.
“Teri and her husband John are such wonderful people. They're not friends. They’re family,” Hancock said.
For Christmas, Stone and Hancock presented the Prays with two Chocolate Runner ducklings. When the ducks got older, the Prays brought them to the rural Davenport coop. “They were very loved and very spoiled,” Hancock said. “It was a big deal for her to have them.”
The Prays regularly visited the ducks, Feather Locklear and Duck Norris.
In the meantime, the flocks grew, so that 30 fowl lived in the coops.
The couple went into town about 6 p.m. Monday, and returned about 9 p.m. “We came inside, let the dogs out to go potty,” Hancock said. “We always do what we call ‘last call.’”
All the ducks and chickens were in the coop. “Everybody was accounted for.”
Tuesday morning, Hancock got home from work and went out to check on the birds. She saw that latches were undone. “You have to get on the ground to undo them,” she said. "You have to flip it up and slide it over.”
Elaina, the adolescent pullet and the Prays' ducks were gone. Also, Mrs. Beautiful Valentine Stone, a Blue Swedish Duck, had vanished. She was the mate of a male duck who previously lost a mate.
The drake searched the property for her after she went missing, Hancock said.
A Scott County deputy arrived at the scene to take note of the theft. Meanwhile, both families are devastated.
Teri Pray is inconsolable. “She just can’t get out of her mind about them being scared and someone grabbing them,” said Hancock, who is likewise saddened. "They’re her babies but they were on our property.”
“To say Teri is upset is not even good enough to cover it,” Hancock said. “Her heart is broken.”
On her Facebook page, Teri Pray issued a plea, along with photos of the missing ducks: "If anyone has friends who all of a sudden has an abundance of birds, please let me know! The ducks I just spent ALL WINTER raising was stolen out of my friend's yard along with one of her ducks and one of her chicks."
She adds the ducks aren't even old enough to lay eggs, and asks if anyone sees them to contact Scott County Sheriff's Department.
To make matters worse, Hancock and Stone discovered their security camera malfunctioned the night of the theft. “It was recording but everything was pitch black,” Hancock said.
Now the security system works again. They’re installing more lights. Additionally, the couple will offer a reward for the return of the fowl (they were working on the amount Thursday afternoon).
To contact Hancock, email jhancock0803@gmail.com
The chicken belonged to Keiryn, who planned to show the bird in 4-H, and cared for it all by herself.
“We understand there’s a slim chance of having them back home,” Hancock said. “We just want them home, and we want them healthy. We want them where they belong.”