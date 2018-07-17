Bettendorf attorney Mark Fowler has been appointed to district judge in Iowa’s 7th Judicial District, taking place of retiring District Judge Mark Smith.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced her selection Tuesday.
Fowler has served as a district associate judge since July 2012.
According to the Iowa Judicial Branch website, Fowler earned his bachelor of arts degree from Augustana College, Rock Island, in 1990, his MBA from St. Ambrose University, Davenport, in 1997, and his law degree from the University of Iowa in December 1999.
From 2000 to 2002 Fowler was in private practice at Califf & Harper P.C in Moline. From January 2002 until his appointment to the bench, he was in private practice at the Gomez May law firm in Davenport.
He is a member of the Iowa State Bar Association and the Dillon Inn of Courts.
The 7th Judicial District is made of up Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties.
— Thomas Geyer