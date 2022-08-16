Frank Fritz 'getting better every single day' after stroke

"American Picker" Frank Fritz says he is on the mend after suffering a stroke.

Fritz, 58, of Davenport, conveyed a message this week through a confirmed long-time friend. The friend asked that her name be withheld, saying she does not wish to be contacted by members of the public.

"He would like everyone to know he continues to get better every day and is very determined," she said. "He really is getting better every single day."

News that Fritz had suffered a stroke in July was publicly announced by Mike Wolfe, the creator and executive producer of "American Pickers." Fritz was Wolfe's co-star for the show's first 10 years, but Fritz left the popular History channel program last year.

"While Frank was not prepared at the time for his condition to be published, he is grateful for all the prayers and well wishes," his friend said.

"On his road to recovery, he is asking (fans) to donate or to adopt a pet from our local Humane Society of Scott County as he is planning on adopting a cat in the near future. This is an organization that he is very passionate about."

"Again, thank you for all the prayers."

Fritz frequently spoke on the TV show about his fondness for felines. He hopes the attention drawn to him over his health crisis can be turned into "something positive," his friend said, by requesting donations to the Humane Society in his hometown.

The website for making donations is https://hssc.us/ways-to-give.