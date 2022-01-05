Frank King sworn in as new mayor of Eldridge

Eldridge has a new mayor.
Former council member and auto-repair shop owner Frank King was sworn into the Mayor's Office this week.
King defeated 12-year incumbent mayor Marty O'Boyle in the November city election.
King, a member of the city council for eight years and a member of the economic development commission before that, said in a phone interview he hoped to offer Eldridge residents a change in leadership that they'd voted for.
King said he'd like to continue Eldridge's growth; the city has grown from 4,159 people in the 2000 census to 6,726 in the 2020 census, and added an industrial park close to the northern border of Davenport.
King said he'd like to continue to add city infrastructure to the city's industrial park so the land is "shovel-ready," for businesses. The city already completed a sewer expansion in the area.
"It's only a matter of time, that they come knocking on Eldridge's door to build more businesses down in that industrial park area," King said.
During the campaign, King said he'd aim to make the city and its meetings more accessible to residents. After his election, King said, the city began posting agendas for committee meetings. Now, King said the city is exploring ways to video record its meetings.
Plus, King said he'd like to build on to the city's bike trail system, extending along the railroad tracks and adding east-west trails, and the YMCA project will also finish during King's tenure.
On Monday, the first meeting King presided over, he swore in a newly promoted Assistant Police Chief Andrew Lellig and oversaw awards given to members of the Eldridge Police Department.
King won in an election that drew significant interest. A satellite early voting location was set up in Eldridge, and there were twice the amount of voters in the 2021 mayoral election than the last contested mayor's election, in 2013.
King's election came after a contentious split with the city administrator. Frank was one of the two votes to keep former administrator Lisa Kotter in a 3-2 city council decision to end Kotter's employment. A third-party report detailed a hostile relationship between Kotter and O'Boyle.
Kotter is contesting the firing in Scott County court, asking a judge to reverse the decision.
Looking forward, King said he'd like to wait until the lawsuit comes to a close before beginning another consulting firm search for a new city administrator.
In the interim, King on Monday appointed Tony Rupe to be the interim city administrator, as well as the assistant city administrator. He also appointed newly sworn in council member Dan Collins to be mayor pro-tem.
Collins, a captain at the Eldridge Volunteer Fire Department and medic, and Brian Dockery, who works as a vice president of RiverStone Group in Moline, were also elected in November and sworn in on Monday.