Temperatures will continue to soar into the weekend, as the heat index reaches well above 100 and several parts of the Midwest remain under an excessive heat advisory through Saturday.
The heat advisory, issued Friday, will be in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday. Temperatures on Friday reached a high of 96 degrees, feeling like somewhere between 105 and 115 degrees. On Saturday, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 98 degrees with a heat index of 100 to 110 degrees.
"It's brutal, that's for sure," said meteorologist John Haase with the National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities.
Still, UnityPoint Health-Trinity has seen fewer than 10 patients for heat-related illnesses at all four of its campuses since Thursday, said UnityPoint Health Marketing and Communications Specialist Bailey Sullivan.
On Friday, the three Genesis Medical Center locations in the area saw only four patients for heat-related illnesses, said Senior Communications Specialist Craig Cooper.
Haase said to get through the last day of the heat wave, limit time outdoors, stay in air conditioned spaces when possible, drink plenty of water and "look before you lock" car doors to make sure children, elderly and animals are not left inside vehicles.
"With the windows up, it can become 150 degrees in a closed car pretty quickly," Haase said.
In Rock Island, people can cool off at:
- South Rock Island Township, at 1019 27th Avenue, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Christian Care, at 2209 3rd Avenue, open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day when temperatures are 90 degrees and above
- Rock Island County Senior Center, at 2221 11th Street, open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
In Davenport, people can cool off at:
- River’s Edge, located at 700 West River Drive until 9 p.m. on Saturday
- Davenport Public Library Main, at 321 North Main Street, the Eastern Branch, at 6000 Eastern Avenue and Fairmount branch, at 3000 North Fairmount Street, all are open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday
Davenport CitiBus is also offering free rides Saturday to help get people to cool locations.
There are water fountains at several parks in Davenport: Goose Creek Park, 6000 Scott Street; Cork Hill Park, 1100 North Farnham Street; and Petersen Park, 3005 Central Park Avenue. There is also a Sprayground at Centennial Park, 315 S. Marquette Street.
People can swim at three locations in Davenport: Annie Wittenmyer Aquatic Center, 2828 Eastern Ave.; Dohse Aquatic Center, 620 S. Concord St.; or Fejervary Aquatic Center, 1900 Telegraph Road. Admission at Annie Wittenmyer and Fejervary is $4 for residents and $5 for non-residents; Dohse admission is $1.