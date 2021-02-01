Free COVID-19 testing today in Moline

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile COVID-19 testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state including in the Quad-Cities.

The Q-C site will be from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., today, at the Taxslayer Center, 1201 River Drive.

Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but people should bring their insurance card if they have one. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab.