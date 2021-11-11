Free drive-thru Thanksgiving food giveaway

Molina Healthcare of Illinois and Focus Fundamentals LLC will host a drive-thru Thanksgiving food giveaway event.
The event will be held from noon to 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 14, at 849 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline.
Three hundred bags will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Bags will include stuffing mix, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, cake mix, cake frosting, macaroni and cheese, and gravy mix.
Chicken, turkey or ham will also be available, while supplies last.
Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles while event staff load the food in their trunks. Masks are required.
Quad-City Times
