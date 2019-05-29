Scott County children in grades kindergarten to 6th are invited to a free fishing clinic Saturday, June 8, at West Lake Park, Davenport.
The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to noon with registration at 8 a.m. Gather at Rolling Hills Shelter, Gate #1. All fishing poles and tackle are provided.
Presented by Scot County Conservation Board and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the clinic is part of the FISH IOWA Angler Education Program. Classes will include Fish Identification, Fish Care and Cleaning, Casting Techniques, Fishing Laws and Ethics, Lures and Tackle, and more.
The clinic is sponsored by the Quad-City In-Fisherman with donations from Quad-Cities Conservation Alliance, Croegaerts Great Outdoors and Coca-Cola Bottling.
Children younger than age 9 must be accompanied by an adult. All participants receive a free gift and a certificate. Parents are encouraged to attend.
For more information, call 563-328-3281.