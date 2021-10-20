 Skip to main content
Free flu-shot clinic for Davenport families today
Free flu-shot clinic for Davenport families today

Health experts stress the importance of getting a flu shot this fall, and warn about possible serious complications of having seasonal influenza and COVID-19 at the same time.

This year’s flu clinics may look different. They will be using all the safety measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Some clinics may be a drive-up clinic at a child’s school, in the school, or another location.

The Genesis free vaccine clinics will be drive-thru clinics at Brady Street Stadium, 3603 Brady St. on:

• Wednesday, October 20, 3-6 p.m.

• Wednesday, October 27, 3-6 p.m.

If you are a parent or guardian and would like your child to receive a free seasonal flu vaccine at your school’s scheduled time, complete the online consent form on the Genesis website at http://www.genesishealth.com/FluForm.

Questions? Contact Michele Cullen at (563) 244-4923 or (563) 242-7165 #3.

