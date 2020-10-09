Free Fresh Produce Drive-thru Sunday at Islamic Center

The Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities (ICQC) is having a Free Fresh Produce Drive-thru to support Quad-City families during these difficult times.
The event will be from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, at the Islamic Center of Quad Cities, 6005 34th Ave., Moline.
Grocery food items including vegetables, fruits, meat and pantry items will be given away to those in need.
I'd appreciate you covering this event as well as announcing it to the public ahead of time to help the deserving QC families benefit from this event.
Thank you for your coverage and support.
