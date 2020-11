The Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities (ICQC) is having a Free Fresh Produce Drive-thru to support Quad-City families during these difficult times.

The event will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at the Islamic Center of Quad Cities, 6005 34th Ave., Moline.

Grocery food items will be given away to those in need.

Quad-City Times​

