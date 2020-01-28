Free kippot will be distributed at interfaith service at St. Paul, Davenport

Co-founder of One-Human Family Rev Rich Hendricks talks about the “welcoming business” signs being distributed to Quad-City area businesses. During a press conference Nov. 2018, Hendricks said the campaign will fight against hate.
FILE PHOTO
The group One Human Family QCA is seeking volunteers to help sell "welcome neighbor" signs door-to-door.
Alma Gaul
One of the “Welcoming Business” signs being distributed to Quad-City area businesses by the One-Human Family organization.
Kevin E. Schmidt, quad-city times
Hundreds of people march Wednesday in a No Hate Rally around Vander Veer Botanical Park, Davenport. It was the first major event organized by the new One Human Family QC group, which was organized to battle hateful rhetoric among Americans.
Barb Ickes
Imam Saad Baig of the Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities, Moline, stands with Rabbi Henry Karp of Temple Emanuel, Davenport, who were part of a news conference on Thursday, giving a status report on the organization One Human Family QCA.
Deirdre Baker
Glenn Leach, with the Diocese of Davenport, works with local immigrants, and shows off a sign recently offered by One Human Family QCA.
Deirdre Baker
Becke Dawson stands in front of SiS International Shop – Fair Trade, 108 E. 2nd St., Davenport, where "Welcome Your Neighbor" signs are available for a suggested donation of $10. One Human Family QCA designed the signs, which read, "No matter who you are or where you're from we're glad you're our neighbor," in Spanish, English and Arabic.
Jack Cullen
Bob Babcock talks about community education and awareness Thursday during a news conference to update activities of One Human Family QCA.
John Schultz
Imam Saad Baig speaks about a potential website being developed for the community-based organization called One Human Family QCA.
“We Are US!” is a unity campaign of One Human Family QCA designed to help people stand up to bigotry and hate. Kippah Day encourages the public to wear a Kippah (brimless cap) Friday, Jan. 31, to show unity with people of the Jewish faith.
The public is welcome to attend a Shabbat Service at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Temple Emanuel, 1115 Mississippi Ave., Davenport.
Kippah Day is the first in a series of events planned by One Human Family QCA, an organization that promotes diversity and inclusion in the Quad-Cities, as part of the “We are US!” campaign. The first wave of the campaign is focused on religious freedom, and several events are being planned to celebrate religious diversity in the Quad-Cities. The second wave will focus on racism, and the third wave on LGBTQ and sexual equality.
Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.
In late September, members of the National Alliance conducted another round of leafleting throughout portions of the Quad-Cities.
1 of 9
Co-founder of One-Human Family Rev Rich Hendricks talks about the “welcoming business” signs being distributed to Quad-City area businesses. During a press conference Nov. 2018, Hendricks said the campaign will fight against hate.
Hundreds of people march Wednesday in a No Hate Rally around Vander Veer Botanical Park, Davenport. It was the first major event organized by the new One Human Family QC group, which was organized to battle hateful rhetoric among Americans.
Imam Saad Baig of the Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities, Moline, stands with Rabbi Henry Karp of Temple Emanuel, Davenport, who were part of a news conference on Thursday, giving a status report on the organization One Human Family QCA.
Becke Dawson stands in front of SiS International Shop – Fair Trade, 108 E. 2nd St., Davenport, where "Welcome Your Neighbor" signs are available for a suggested donation of $10. One Human Family QCA designed the signs, which read, "No matter who you are or where you're from we're glad you're our neighbor," in Spanish, English and Arabic.