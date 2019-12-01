'Free' leaf pickup ends soon

Free — no sticker required — leaf pickup in the Quad-Cities is nearing an end.

Here is a city-by-city look:

Davenport and Bettendorf: No sticker weeks end Friday, Dec. 6, on your regular garbage collection day.

Friday, Dec. 6, is also the last day you may drop off yard waste without charge at the Davenport Compost Facility 2707 Railroad Ave. The facility is not open today, Sunday, Dec. 1. Hours the rest of the week are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For questions about the facility, call 563-328-7225.

Moline: Bagged leaves and grass clippings will be picked up, curbside, for free, between through Friday, Dec. 13 on a resident's regular garbage collection day.

Also through Dec. 13, leaves may be raked close to the street (but not on the roadway surface) for vacuuming, weather permitting. Residents may call 309-524-2407 to hear a pre-recorded message of the locations of the vacuums on a given day.

Rock Island: Bagged leaves (no grass clippings) will be picked up without charge through Friday, Dec. 6.

For more information, go to rigov.org or call 309-732-2200.

East Moline: Bagged leaves will be picked up, no sticker required, on a resident's regular garbage collection day through Dec. 6.

