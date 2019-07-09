The Quad-City Times Bix 7 will have a free shuttle service that will bus people to and from a drop off point for the packet pick up and race expo on July 26, and to and from four points on race day July 27.
The service is free and is for all Quad-City Times Bix 7 race participants, volunteers and spectators.
On Friday, July 26, the shuttle service will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the packet pick up and race expo at the Davenport RiverCenter. The shuttle will run every 20 minutes. It will pick people up at 300 Brady St., the city bus stop, and take them the two blocks to the RiverCenter. People can get the shuttle back to 300 Brady St. when they are done at the expo.
On race day, the shuttles will run from 6 a.m. to noon.
People can park at one of three locations:
NorthPark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Park in the northeast corner of the mall.
SouthPark Mall, 4500 16th St., Moline, north of Dicks and JC Penney.
Isle Casino Hotel, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf, east of the parking ramp.
A shuttle will take people from where their car is parked to the Scott County Administration Building at 4th and Gaines streets, which is four blocks from the race starting line.
When the race is over, people can take the shuttle back to their cars from the administration building.
Sign up for the 45th Annual Bix 7 at Bix7.com