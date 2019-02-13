Attacking Trafficking, a Quad-City based anti-trafficking organization, is conducting a bra drive for an international organization that helps survivors of sex trafficking.
Affiliated with the Diocese of Davenport and the Episcopal Diocese of Iowa, Attacking Trafficking is coordinating the drive for Free the Girls now through March 7.
All donated bras and money will go directly to help women who are rescued from human sex trafficking provide a living for themselves and their families and become reintegrated into their communities.
Jane Campagna, treasure of Attacking Trafficking, said the organization found out about Free the Girls about a year ago. “We realized it was an organization we could easily support,” she said.
Bras are collected for girls and women in Mozambique, El Salvador and Guatemala, she said. “We can provide bras for women who have been rescued form trafficking situations. They can sell them and it makes a living for them,” Campagna said.
“In those countries, it is much easier to have a (second-hand) market where people just put things out in the square,” she said. “People buy their clothes that way.” Bras and other clothing sometimes are laid out on sheets or hung from a clothesline, she said.
It is very difficult for women who have come out of a trafficking situation to earn a living, she said. “Many of them don’t have the skills or connections for a really good job.”
Campagna said bras are a hot item in developing countries: ”There is a status in wearing a bra.”
“So many of us just have bras sitting around home that we don’t use,” she said. “We collect them and send them to the parent company for Free the Girls in Indiana, and they are distributed to other countries.”
Checks can be written to Free the Girls and sent to Attacking Trafficking, 3510 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, IA 52804.
Bra donation sites include:
• Olde St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Long Grove
• Scott County Library, Eldridge
• Coffee Hound, Devils Glen and Middle Road, Bettendorf
• Scott Community College Library
• Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Urban Center in downtown Davenport
• Newcomb Presbyterian Church, Davenport
• SIS International, downtown Davenport
• Clinton Public Library
• Clinton Community College
• 392 Caffé, Clinton
• First United Methodist Church, Clinton
• YWCA Clinton
For more information, go to the Attacking Trafficking website at www.attackingtrafficking.org.