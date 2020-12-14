 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free webinar explores origins, insights on combating the white power movement
topical

Free webinar explores origins, insights on combating the white power movement

{{featured_button_text}}

The mass shooting targeting Hispanics at the Walmart in El Paso, Texas and the distribution of hate literature in the Quad-Cities by a chapter of an organization named the National Alliance have a commonality. The individuals involved share an ideology that is tied to the white power movement.

One Human Family of the Quad-Cities Area is presenting “The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America,” a free Zoom webinar from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. The featured presenter will be Dr. Kathleen Belew, assistant professor of U.S. history at the University of Chicago and the author of “Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America.”

“One Human Family, which is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion and the human rights of all people, is thrilled to bring Dr. Belew’s expertise to those in our area,” says Rabbi Henry Karp, co-founder of One Human Family. “Her presentation and question-answer session at the end of the program will allow all who take part to understand the genesis of this movement and learn how we can join forces to overcome it.”

The event, co-sponsored by the Davenport-Bettendorf American Association of University Women, the Metrocom NAACP of Davenport, Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, One Human Family Macomb, Progressive Action for the Common Good, Quad Cities Interfaith, Temple Beth El of Dubuque and Temple Emanuel of Davenport, also is made possible in part by grants from the Doris & Victor Day Foundation and the Puffin Foundation.

To register for this free program, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/130318194227 or go to Eventbrite.com and search for “Kathleen Belew.” For more information, contact Hendricks at richhendricks@msn.com.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Monsignor Richard Soseman dies of COVID-19
Local News

Monsignor Richard Soseman dies of COVID-19

  • Updated

Monsignor Richard Soseman, an Alleman graduate who went on to become priest and served in Rome and played a major role in the ongoing canonization effort of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, died Wednesday morning of COVID-19 at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria.

+4
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge
Local News

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge

  • Updated

Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen may be right next door to Happy Joe’s in Eldridge.

And they may be owned by the same company,Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC, and have the same CEO and president in Tom Sacco.

But the similarities end there for the two restaurants, Tom Sacco said. Tony Sacco’s opens its Eldridge restaurant at 350 East LeClaire Road beginning Dec. 14.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Photojournalist Meg McLaughlin gets a COVID-19 test at NorthPark Mall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News