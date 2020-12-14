Free webinar explores origins, insights on combating the white power movement

The mass shooting targeting Hispanics at the Walmart in El Paso, Texas and the distribution of hate literature in the Quad-Cities by a chapter of an organization named the National Alliance have a commonality. The individuals involved share an ideology that is tied to the white power movement.
One Human Family of the Quad-Cities Area is presenting “The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America,” a free Zoom webinar from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. The featured presenter will be Dr. Kathleen Belew, assistant professor of U.S. history at the University of Chicago and the author of “Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America.”
“One Human Family, which is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion and the human rights of all people, is thrilled to bring Dr. Belew’s expertise to those in our area,” says Rabbi Henry Karp, co-founder of One Human Family. “Her presentation and question-answer session at the end of the program will allow all who take part to understand the genesis of this movement and learn how we can join forces to overcome it.”
The event, co-sponsored by the Davenport-Bettendorf American Association of University Women, the Metrocom NAACP of Davenport, Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, One Human Family Macomb, Progressive Action for the Common Good, Quad Cities Interfaith, Temple Beth El of Dubuque and Temple Emanuel of Davenport, also is made possible in part by grants from the Doris & Victor Day Foundation and the Puffin Foundation.
To register for this free program, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/130318194227 or go to Eventbrite.com and search for “Kathleen Belew.” For more information, contact Hendricks at richhendricks@msn.com.
Quad-City Times
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.