Free webinar explores origins, insights on combating the white power movement

The mass shooting targeting Hispanics at the Walmart in El Paso, Texas and the distribution of hate literature in the Quad-Cities by a chapter of an organization named the National Alliance have a commonality. The individuals involved share an ideology that is tied to the white power movement.

One Human Family of the Quad-Cities Area is presenting “The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America,” a free Zoom webinar from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. The featured presenter will be Dr. Kathleen Belew, assistant professor of U.S. history at the University of Chicago and the author of “Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America.”

“One Human Family, which is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion and the human rights of all people, is thrilled to bring Dr. Belew’s expertise to those in our area,” says Rabbi Henry Karp, co-founder of One Human Family. “Her presentation and question-answer session at the end of the program will allow all who take part to understand the genesis of this movement and learn how we can join forces to overcome it.”