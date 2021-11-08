 Skip to main content
Freebies this week for veterans
topical

Freebies this week for veterans

060620-qc-nws-metrolink-005

A bus leaves MetroLINK Center Station in Moline. 

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

The three Quad-City transit systems — Metro, Bettendorf Transit and Davenport CitiBus — will offer free fixed-route transit rides all week to veterans during Veterans Week, November 7-13.

Davenport CitiBus offers free rides to veterans all year round.

To learn more about transit options in the Quad Cities:

• www.MetroQC.com or on Facebook and Twitter @MetroQC  

www.davenportiowa.com

www.bettendorf.org or 563-344-4085

Free haircuts for veterans

Sport Clips Haircuts locations across the country, including Davenport and Moline, will host the company’s annual Veterans Day haircut event during which $2 per haircut service will support the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ “Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarships” for service members and veterans.

Participating locations will give free haircuts to veterans and service members with military I.D. on or before Thursday, Veterans Day.

Quad-City Times​

