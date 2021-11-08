Freebies this week for veterans

The three Quad-City transit systems — Metro, Bettendorf Transit and Davenport CitiBus — will offer free fixed-route transit rides all week to veterans during Veterans Week, November 7-13.
Davenport CitiBus offers free rides to veterans all year round.
To learn more about transit options in the Quad Cities:
• www.MetroQC.com or on Facebook and Twitter @MetroQC
• www.bettendorf.org or 563-344-4085
Free haircuts for veterans
Sport Clips Haircuts locations across the country, including Davenport and Moline, will host the company’s annual Veterans Day haircut event during which $2 per haircut service will support the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ “Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarships” for service members and veterans.
Participating locations will give free haircuts to veterans and service members with military I.D. on or before Thursday, Veterans Day.
Quad-City Times