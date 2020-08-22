Freedom of Speech: In one day, the Quad-Cities saw rallies against trafficking and police brutality and sin, and for gun rights and the police

×
Darnell Bonner, of Rock Island, protests police brutality outside the Davenport Police Department Saturday.
Tod Snell, of Davenport, yells to counter-protesters across the street during an American Patriot 2A March near Modern Woodmen Park Saturday in Davenport. Rally goers were encouraged to bring flags and weapons, the latter only allowed with a permit and empty chamber.
Three young girls hold signs during a protest police brutality in Davenport.
Kloe Murphy, 7, of Carbon Cliff, lies on the shoulder of Dianna Downing, of Colona, who holds a phone up so her husband, who is incarcerated, could lead the group in prayer during a rally to raise awareness to inmate’s conditions during the pandemic at Jacobs Northeast Park Saturday in East Moline.
A person holds a flag during an American Patriot 2A March near Modern Woodmen Park Saturday.
A woman waves an American flag during an American Patriot 2A March near Modern Woodmen Park Saturday in Davenport. Rally-goers were encouraged to bring American flags, blue line flags, emergency medical service flags and military flags.
A person sports their gun on their thigh during an “American patriot 2A March” near Modern Woodmen Park Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Davenport. Rally-goers were encouraged to bring flags and weapons. Weapons were only allowed if the person had a permit and if the gun’s chamber was empty.
Eric Puryear speaks during a protest against police brutality at the Davenport Police Department Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Davenport.
A rally-goer gives a thumbs up to a person protesting child sex trafficking on the Centennial Bridge during an American Patriot 2A March near Modern Woodmen Park Saturday, in Davenport. Rally goers were encouraged to bring American flags, blue line flags, Emergency Medical Service flags, Military flags and weapons. Weapons were only allowed if the person had a permit and nothing inside the gun’s chamber.
Shelby Taylor, of East Moline, sings the national anthem during a rally to end mass incarceration and to raise awareness to inmate’s conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic at Jacobs Northeast Park Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in East Moline.
Amiah Abraham, 3, of East Moline, and Cora Murphy, 2, of Carbon Cliff, wear shirts that read “let my daddy go!” during a rally to end mass incarceration and to raise awareness to inmate’s conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic at Jacobs Northeast Park Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in East Moline.
Dianna Downing, of Colona, has a sign to support her husband who is currently incarcerated during a rally to end mass incarceration and to raise awareness to inmate’s conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic at Jacobs Northeast Park Saturday in East Moline.
Signs for supporting images are seen on a vehicle during a rally to end mass incarceration and to raise awareness to inmate’s conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic at Jacobs Northeast Park Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in East Moline.
Kloe Murphy, 7, of Carbon Cliff, speaks about her grandfather, who is currently incarcerated, during a rally to end mass incarceration and to raise awareness to inmate’s conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic at Jacobs Northeast Park Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in East Moline.
Nicole Abraham, of East Moline, holds Cora Murphy, 2, of Carbon Cliff, as they both ring bells during a rally to end mass incarceration and to raise awareness to inmate’s conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic at Jacobs Northeast Park Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in East Moline.
Nicole Abraham, of East Moline, kisses Amiah Abraham, 3, of East Moline, during a rally to end mass incarceration and to raise awareness to inmate’s conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic at Jacobs Northeast Park Saturday in East Moline.
Tim, Jenny, and Johnathan Lee, of Mackinaw, ring bells during a rally to end mass incarceration and to raise awareness to inmate’s conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic at Jacobs Northeast Park Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in East Moline.
Dianna Downing, of Colona, rings her bell during a rally to end mass incarceration and to raise awareness to inmate’s conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic at Jacobs Northeast Park Saturday in East Moline.
Dianna Downing, of Colona, wears a mask that reads “I am his voice” during a rally to end mass incarceration and to raise awareness to inmate’s conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic at Jacobs Northeast Park Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in East Moline.
Dianna Downing, of Colona, listens to speakers with the East Moline Correctional Center behind her during a rally to end mass incarceration and to raise awareness to inmate’s conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic at Jacobs Northeast Park Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in East Moline.
Keyanan Kosgard, 10, of East Moline, speaks about her father who is currently incarcerated during a rally at Jacobs Northeast Park Saturday in East Moline. Keyanan said “I know my dad is just a number to a lot of people, but to me he is my whole world.”
Jenny Lee, of Mackinaw, speaks about her son, who is incarcerated and had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in April, during a rally to end mass incarceration and to raise awareness to inmate’s conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic at Jacobs Northeast Park Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in East Moline.
Luekinna Hodges, of Davenport, speaks during a protest against police brutality at the Davenport Police Department Saturday in Davenport.
Travis Schlitter, of LeClaire, speaks during a protest against police brutality at the Davenport Police Department Saturday in Davenport.
Renee Price, of Clinton, speaks during a protest against police brutality at the Davenport Police Department Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Davenport.
People gather during a protest against police brutality at the Davenport Police Department Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Davenport.
People gather during a protest against police brutality at the Davenport Police Department Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Davenport.
Travis Schlitter, of LeClaire, listens during a protest against police brutality at the Davenport Police Department Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Davenport.
Genevieve Rafferty Jr., of Davenport, speaks during a protest against police brutality in Davenport.
Two people wave flags during an “American patriot 2A March” near Modern Woodmen Park Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Davenport. Rally goers were encouraged to bring American flags, blue line flags, Emergency Medical Service flags, Military flags and weapons. Weapons were only allowed if the person had a permit and nothing inside the gun’s chamber.
A person gives a thumbs up during an “American patriot 2A March” near Modern Woodmen Park Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Davenport. Rally goers were encouraged to bring American flags, blue line flags, Emergency Medical Service flags, Military flags and weapons. Weapons were only allowed if the person had a permit and nothing inside the gun’s chamber.
Michael Oldenburg, of Davenport, stands in the center of the group during an “American patriot 2A March” near Modern Woodmen Park Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Davenport. Rally goers were encouraged to bring American flags, blue line flags, Emergency Medical Service flags, Military flags and weapons. Weapons were only allowed if the person had a permit and nothing inside the gun’s chamber.
A person waves a flag that supports the police during an “American patriot 2A March” near Modern Woodmen Park Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Davenport. Rally goers were encouraged to bring American flags, blue line flags, Emergency Medical Service flags, Military flags and weapons. Weapons were only allowed if the person had a permit and nothing inside the gun’s chamber.
A person wears a face mask that reads “Back the Blue” during an “American patriot 2A March” near Modern Woodmen Park Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Davenport. Rally goers were encouraged to bring American flags, blue line flags, Emergency Medical Service flags, Military flags and weapons. Weapons were only allowed if the person had a permit and nothing inside the gun’s chamber.
A group of rally goers stand at the corner of River Drive and Gaines Street during an “American patriot 2A March” near Modern Woodmen Park Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Davenport. Rally goers were encouraged to bring American flags, blue line flags, Emergency Medical Service flags, Military flags and weapons. Weapons were only allowed if the person had a permit and nothing inside the gun’s chamber.
A person wearing an American flag face mask waves a flag during an American Patriot 2A March near Modern Woodmen Park Saturday.
A person is seen through an American flag during an “American patriot 2A March” near Modern Woodmen Park Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Davenport. Rally goers were encouraged to bring American flags, blue line flags, Emergency Medical Service flags, Military flags and weapons. Weapons were only allowed if the person had a permit and nothing inside the gun’s chamber.
A person wearing an American flag face mask waves flags during an “American patriot 2A March” near Modern Woodmen Park Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Davenport. Rally goers were encouraged to bring American flags, blue line flags, Emergency Medical Service flags, Military flags and weapons. Weapons were only allowed if the person had a permit and nothing inside the gun’s chamber.
Protests, politicking, and placards were part of a passionate day of rallies and gatherings Saturday across the Quad-Cities.
At the intersection of Western Avenue and River Drive, Grace Fellowship Church, Davenport, representative spoke with passersby and distributed brochures about sin and what the Bible says about being saved. Signs in the area included "JESUS or SIN, whom will you serve? HEAVEN or HELL, where will you go?"
Police support; anti-protestors across the street
Just west of the church gathering, at Gaines Street and River Drive, 15 or so people, some with American flags, gathered for a "patriot rally" with signs supporting police and President Donald Trump. Many wore face coverings, as did Michael Oldenburg, Davenport, who carried an AR pistol.
The march, which was billed an American Patriot 2A March, supports the Second Amendment, or gun rights.
“We’re here today to show our support for all of those who support this community (including) firefighters, EMS and the police,” Oldenburg said. “What we hope to accomplish today is greater unity between the Davenport Police Department and the public of the Davenport community."