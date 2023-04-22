A freeze warning is in effect for the Quad-City region as cold air continued to push through Saturday.

There is a 30% chance of rain or snow Sunday with a high temperature of 48 degrees and an overnight low into Monday of 28 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to stay below normal at least through May 6, Meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Saturday.

“We got a little taste of summertime, and then it was taken away,” Pierce said. “This is all that cold air that got pulled into the area behind that storm system that came through Thursday.”

Normal high temperatures range from 65 degrees on Saturday to 68 degrees by the time April 30 rolls around.

The high temperature Monday is expected to reach 53 degrees while Tuesday and Wednesday the highs are expected to reach the middle to upper 50s.

Thursday and Friday will see daytime highs in the lower 60s before the high temperature falls to the upper 50s for Saturday.

The Climate Prediction Center has the region trending toward cooler-than-normal temperatures through May 6.

The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, stood at 16.46 feet at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Flood stage there is 15 feet.

The river is forecast to continue rising to reach 20.1 feet by next Saturday.

However, Pierce said that forecast does not include snow that needs to melt in western Wisconsin.

“On April 16 and 17 there was a small area in western Wisconsin that got 18-24 inches of snow,” he said. “La Crosse had 15 inches. In contrast, Dubuque had just short of 2.4 inches.”

The river is expected to crest at about 22 feet by early May.

Pierce said precipitation for the Quad-City region was trending below normal through May 6.