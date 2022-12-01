Freight House Farmers' Market Feast of St. Nickolas to kick off holidays with traditional German food

Davenport will showcase its German roots this weekend with traditional food and festivities.

The Feast of St. Nickolas will feed guests traditional German dishes 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 2 at Freight House Farmers Market, 421 W River Drive, Davenport. Tickets cost $45 and are available on the event Facebook page for purchase.

Some guests treat the feast as a family gathering or office get-together to celebrate the holidays, said Missy Carter, Freight House Farmers Market director of operations.

“They’ve come back year after year…,” Carter said. “It’s kind of become their holiday tradition in their family, to attend the dinner and kind of get the holidays kicked off at the German feast.”

Dinner will consist of appetizers, entrees, drinks and dessert, all served buffet-style, Carter said. The menu includes traditional German potato salad, pretzels and cheese, sausage, mulled wine, Christmas punch and apple strudel.

The feast will help kick off Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities, which takes place all weekend. More than 60 vendors will sell wares 4-8 p.m. Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4 at the farmers market. The Music and Beer Tent will be open until 10 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and hold the same hours as vendors Dec. 4.

Canadian Pacific Railway’s holiday train will also make a stop in Davenport during the festivities, showing off lights and performances 5:45-6:30 p.m. Dec. 2.

Carter said Christkindlmarkt began in 2018 as a partnership between Freight House Farmers Market, German American Heritage Center and Museum and Davenport’s German sister city, Kaiserslautern.

“It was just this big German celebration, and we just kind of carried on that tradition as it’s grown,” Carter said. “Each year’s a little bit bigger.”