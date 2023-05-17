The Freight House Farmers' Market will return to its riverfront location this weekend after being driven away by floodwater.

Beginning May 20, the farmers' market returns to 421 W River Dr., Davenport, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays and 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays.

The Davenport market opened its summer season May 6 at the Scott County Administration Building after flooding from the Mississippi River filled the lot and turned the building that houses the indoor market and other businesses into an island.

Wednesday outdoor markets will continue at the Freight House through the end of August and weekend summer markets will run through October, with winter hours beginning Nov. 1.