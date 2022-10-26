Freight House Farmers' Market transitions from summer to winter market

As it winds down from an award-winning outdoor market season, the Freight House Farmers' Market, 421 W River Drive, Davenport, is looking forward to its cold-weather events and future expansion.

Freight House Interim Executive Director Summer Rosenmohr said the market was voted America's favorite Iowa farmers' market in an American Farmland Trust contest, and was in the top five for best area events in the Quad-Cities, according to Locals Love Us.

An increasing number of vendors are looking to sell produce and wares through the market, she said, necessitating a look into ways to add more spots.

"I think we're in the upward trajectory of just getting bigger and better," Rosenmohr said. "We're a destination, an experience."

The last Freight House Farmers' Market outdoor Saturday market of the season, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 29, will blast to the past with a 1980's theme. Visitors are encouraged to break out their retro threads for shopping and participate in costume contests, giveaways and more.

Children may trick-or-treat in the market from 11 a.m.-noon.

While the main outdoor market season is coming to an end, fun at the Freight House is far from over, Rosenmohr said. A few outdoor vendors will still set up throughout the fall and winter months, and the indoor market is open year-round, 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays.

Freight House will host fall festivals, Christmas markets and other events before the weather warms up again. People already are getting excited, Rosenmohr said.

"I just posted the CP train event that will be coming up, the Canadian Pacific holiday train, and I think, like, 7,000 people liked it," she said.