Fresco restoration efforts finish in historic Gold Coast house

With all the work Dick and Linda Stone had to do — and are still doing — to pull the greatly deteriorated Lambrite-Iles-Petersen home back to life, it would have been understandable if they had given up their plan to restore the home’s vast hand-painted fresco.

The fact that they didn’t — the fact that they kept trying to find someone to do the work while simultaneously chipping away at the fundamentals — is one of the reasons that attracted Kari Miller Fenwood, an art conservator from Holland, Michigan, to take on the project.

Another was the quality of the fresco, with its trompe l’ oeil or “fool the eye,” technique. “What had been made there was fairly extraordinary,” Miller Fenwood said.

She also was drawn to “the intimacy of the architecture itself, and the fact that it was the architect’s first building.” The home was built in 1857 and was designed by John C. Cochrane, of Davenport, when he was just 23. Cochrane went on to design both the Illinois and Iowa state capitols and become one of the most prominent people in his field in 19th-century Chicago.

Members of the public can see the home and its stunning fresco restoration on Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 17-18, when the mansion at 510 W. 6th St. will be one of five homes open for tours during the Gold Coast-Hamburg Historic District Home Tour.

As a bonus, Miller Fenwood will be on hand to answer questions and talk about her work.

Miller Fenwood learned of the fresco when the Stones first bought the property in February 2015 because, in Michigan, Dick Stone’s sister Jan and Miller Fenwood’s mother were close friends. Jan, who has since passed away said, “’Kari, this is so up your alley,’” Miller Fenwood said.

But given all the work that lay ahead of the Stones and Miller Fenwood’s presumption that they would find someone around the Quad-Cities to do the restoration, she forgot about it.

However, when the Stones contacted her in late 2020 after five years of unsuccessfully trying to find a painter, Miller Fenwood knew immediately, “we can’t let this be lost.”

She and her crew, including two sons, began work in early 2021 and finished about six months later, putting in an estimated three months total working time between other jobs and obligations.

The fresco begins in the foyer, and then stretches out onto the walls on the first floor, up the central staircase, and onto the walls of the second floor, on up the staircase to the tower, covering some 2,184 square feet of wall space.

The “fool the eye” technique makes the walls look like white marble, inset with panels of green marble trimmed in wood molding. Near the ceiling are painted garlands of leaves entwined with ribbon, grapes and hydrangea blooms, topped by deep crowing molding and, in the foyer, there are six small, somewhat mysterious, portraits.

Also part of the work is about 423 square feet of ceiling space, two plaster light fixture medallions, two alcoves, an arch on the second floor and intricate crown molding in the tower.

An initial challenge was dealing with how degraded the painting was, degradation that included water damage, cracking, chipping, fading and dirt, Miller Fenwood said. The walls had to be cleaned with solvent, chips had to be filled in with a special putty and sanded smooth and newly blank areas had to be covered with a water-based wash.

“The bones were there but it had a long way to come,” Miller Fenwood said.

Second was the artistic challenge of “marrying what was still there to what we were doing … that is not an easy thing to do,” she said. Because of the degradation, the old plaster versus new plaster, the old paint versus new paint, they could not exactly duplicate what had been put down originally, but they worked to come as close as they could.

Third was the sheer size of the project.

But, “it was good for me and my family to be able to do this, she said.

“We were thrilled to pull it off.”

A little back story

The mansion takes its name from three prominent owners; Joseph Lambrite, a partner in Davenport’s largest sawmill; Thomas Iles, a Davenport physician who took care of Confederate prisoners on Arsenal Island during the Civil War; and John H.C. Petersen, who established a mercantile store from which evolved today’s Von Maur.

The Italianate-style mansion was literally on the verge of collapse when the Stones bought it. Some floors weren’t safe to walk on, some ceilings were collapsing, windows were boarded up, there were no working mechanicals and various small animals roamed in the darkness.

More than $500,000 in work has included everything from pouring a concrete floor in the basement to installing a new synthetic slate roof on the tower.

And they’re not finished!

Dick Stone is continuing his methodical, room-by-room restoration of all the woodwork – baseboards, window trim and doors.

Also on the list: hiring the re-creation of a narrow “Juliet” balcony on the front; rebuilding/restoring the limestone steps from the house to the sidewalk along West 6th Street; rebuilding the retaining wall along the sidewalk; restoring the staircase to the tower; and re-laying or uncovering all the brick sidewalks.

And then, Linda Stone says, wouldn’t it be fun to re-plant the orchards?